First acts announced for All Together Now 2024

The first acts for All Together Now 2024 have been announced.

The Waterford festival, which takes place at Curraghmore Estate, returns on the August Bank Holiday weekend 2024.

American rock band The National will play the festival next summer.

Their 2023 albums First Two Pages of Frankenstein and Laugh Track feature cameos from Phoebe Bridgers, Bon Iver and Rosanne Cash.

Grammy nominee Jorja Smith has also been announced.

Best known for her track 'Let Me Down' with Stormzy, she appeared on the soundtrack for Black Panther.

She released her album Falling or Flying in September 2023.

Also joining the lineup are American synthpop quartet Future Islands, and Bakar, who's been called 'one of the most exciting artists in Britain right now'.

Barry Can't Swim, who was recently added to the lineup for Forbidden Fruit 2024, will also play All Together Now.

After playing at ATN23, he sold out a Vicar Street performance in minutes and is heading back to Curraghmore next summer.

Limited tickets are available for All Together Now 2024 here.

