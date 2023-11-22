Headliners announced for Forbidden Fruit 2024

Nelly Furtado, Bicep and Four Tet have been announced as headliners for Forbidden Fruit 2024.

Joining the lineup are Barry Can't Swim, Le Boom, Freddie Gibbs and DJ Seinfeld.

Nelly Furtado, known for hits such as 'Maneater', 'Promiscuous' and 'I'm Like a Bird', is making her Irish festival debut at FF24.

The last time she played in Ireland was in 2000 at Slane.

Advertisement

DJ Kieran Hebden, aka Four Tet, headlines the second night of Forbidden Fruit.

After closing the massive Coachella festival in California this summer with collaborators Skrillex and Fred Again..., he'll close the festival with his floor fillers.

In our own little fruity world 🌎 🍑



🎫 Presale tickets are available from Monday, Nov 27 at 9AM sign-up for access via the link bio 🔗



Tickets go on general sale Wednesday, November 29th at 9AM ✨ pic.twitter.com/TMZ7Izpmey — Forbidden Fruit (@ForbiddenFFest) November 22, 2023

Advertisement

Representing the Irish

Belfast duo Bicep are returning after their sellout 3Arena gig on St. Patrick's Day.

This will be their second time headlining the Dublin festival, where they'll present CHROMA, their audiovisual set at FF24.

Dubliners Christy Leech and Aimie Mallon, better known as Le Boom will share their electro-indie-house-pop beats, as well as electric duo Groove Armada.

What you need to know

Advertisement

Forbidden Fruit 2024 takes place on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd of June on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

Pre-sale tickets for the festival go on sale from 9 am Monday, November 27th.

General sale kicks off two days later on November 29th.

Tickets begin at €129, and you can find out more on forbiddenfruit.ie.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.