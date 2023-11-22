Play Button
Headliners announced for Forbidden Fruit 2024

Rachael Dunphy
Nelly Furtado, Bicep and Four Tet have been announced as headliners for Forbidden Fruit 2024.

Joining the lineup are Barry Can't Swim, Le Boom, Freddie Gibbs and DJ Seinfeld.

Nelly Furtado, known for hits such as 'Maneater', 'Promiscuous' and 'I'm Like a Bird', is making her Irish festival debut at FF24.

The last time she played in Ireland was in 2000 at Slane.

DJ Kieran Hebden, aka Four Tet, headlines the second night of Forbidden Fruit.

After closing the massive Coachella festival in California this summer with collaborators Skrillex and Fred Again..., he'll close the festival with his floor fillers.

Representing the Irish

Belfast duo Bicep are returning after their sellout 3Arena gig on St. Patrick's Day.

This will be their second time headlining the Dublin festival, where they'll present CHROMA, their audiovisual set at FF24.

Dubliners Christy Leech and Aimie Mallon, better known as Le Boom will share their electro-indie-house-pop beats, as well as electric duo Groove Armada.

What you need to know

Forbidden Fruit 2024 takes place on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd of June on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

Pre-sale tickets for the festival go on sale from 9 am Monday, November 27th.

General sale kicks off two days later on November 29th.

Tickets begin at €129, and you can find out more on forbiddenfruit.ie.

