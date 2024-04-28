Play Button
Sunday sport: Clare hold on to beat Cork; Kilkenny and Galway draw in Salthill

Sunday sport: Clare hold on to beat Cork; Kilkenny and Galway draw in Salthill
Munster Senior Hurling League, Pairc Ui Rinn, Cork 14/1/2024 Cork vs Clare Clare’s Cian Barron shoots under pressure from Cork’s Cathal McCarthy Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ken Sutton
Updated: 5.45pm

Here's the latest from the day's sporting action...

Gaelic games

Hurling

Limerick have taken their second win in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship after a dominant performance at the Gaelic Grounds, ending 2-27 to 0-18.

Some of the shine was taken from the win for the Treaty county, however, with Na Piarsaigh's Peter Casey sustaining a significant injury as he netted his county's second goal of the afternoon.

Earlier, Clare got their provincial championship back on track after last weekend's loss to Limerick, beating Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The Banner battled back from six points down to win 3-26 to 3-24.

Meanwhile, in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship, Kilkenny and Galway played out a 0-29 to 2-23 draw at Pearse Stadium, and in the Joe McDonagh Cup, Kerry beat Down 0-26 to 2-16 at Austin Stack Park.

Football

In the second Ulster Senior Football Championship semi-final, Tyrone vs Donegal went to extra time, with Donegal eventually coming out on top, 0-18 to 0-16.

There was also a Leinster Senior Football semi-final double-header at Croke Park.

In the early game, Louth got the better of Kildare, ending 0-17 to 0-13, while Dublin bested Offaly 3-22 to 0-11.

Ladies football

In the Leinster Championship, Dublin beat Laois 5-19 to 0-1, while Meath beat Kildare 2-11 to 0-12.

Soccer

Premier League

The Premier League title race has another chapter today, with Arsenal and Manchester City both in action.

The Gunners beat Tottenham 3-2, while Bournemouth got a 3-0 win at home to Brighton.

Elsewhere, City lead Nottingham Forest 1-0 at the City Ground.

Scottish Premiership

In the Scottish Premiership, Rangers got a 2-1 win against Mirren.

Elsewhere, leaders Celtic took a 2-1 win away to Dundee.

Golf

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are in a tie for third place going into the final round of the Zurich Classic in New Orleans.

The Irish pair are 21-under par in the team competition, two shots behind leaders Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn.

Snooker

At the World Championship in Sheffield, John Higgins leads Antrim's Mark Allen by seven frames to five in their second round encounter.

Meanwhile, Ronnie O’Sullivan showed signs of his best form as he took a 5-3 lead on Ryan Day

