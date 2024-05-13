Gardaí appeal for information after clubhouse in Carlow burgled

Gardaí are appealing for information after a clubhouse in Carlow was burgled.

Graiguecullen GAA Club was broken into at around 2 am on the morning of May 6th.

Two windows were smashed in the clubhouse and entry was gained.

The cash register was stolen but did not contain any money, along with a quantity of alcohol.

During this burglary, culprits also broke into two cars parked on the club grounds by smashing the windows, and a small sum of money was stolen from one of the cars.

Carlow Gardai are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage but are appealing to the public for any information in relation to these incidents by way of CCTV, dashcam, to contact them on 059 9136620.

They are also trying to establish if there is a connection between these incidents and the theft from a third vehicle at the Quays, Centaur Street later that morning at around 6.05 am

