Woman (30s) killed and two others seriously injured in Carlow collision

A woman has died and two others have been seriously injured in a road traffic collision in Co.Carlow

It happened at around 5.50pm on Monday evening,in Ballintrane, Co.Carlow.

The collision, involving a van and a car, occurred on the N80.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 30s, was treated by emergency services at the scene but passed away from her injuries.

The two male occupants in the van were both airlifted from the scene to hospital where they are currently receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The road remains closed this at this time with an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators currently under way.

Local diversions remain in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.