The Script announce new album and world tour

Beat News
Beat News
The Script have announced a new album and world tour, which will include a date at the 3Arena in Dublin.

The band will release their new album ‘Satellites’ on 16th August, with their new single 'Both Ways' out on Friday.

The Script will perform at the 3Arena on November 15th, and will play the SSE Arena in Belfast two days earlier.

Tickets go on general sale from 9:30am on Friday, May 24th.

Fans who pre-order ‘Satellites’ from the band’s official store before 5pm on Tuesday, May 21st will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale for tickets for the UK and Ireland tour dates.

The pre-sale on Ticketmaster will open at 9:30am on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Other venues on the tour include the new Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, the O2 London, Milan, Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam.

By Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

