Cillian Murphy statue to be erected in New Ross

A statue of Irish actor Cillian Murphy is to be erected in New Ross, Co. Wexford.

The statue will become the latest addition to several iconic landmarks in the town centre.

The news comes following recent success for Cillian Murphy as he won the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role at the 96th Academy Awards.

He won gold for his portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist behind the Atomic Bomb.

After the production of Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy filmed scenes for his latest role in the new movie ‘Small Things Like These' in New Ross last year.

The 2024 movie is an adaptation of Claire Keegan's novel of the same name.

Local Councillor Christy Nolan has welcomed the news saying the statue will be a great asset for the town.

"Since the filming of ‘Small Things Like These' in New Ross last year, there has been a great buzz around the town but the Oscar win for Cillian cemented the move.

"We're delighted to confirm the news that a statue of the renowned Irish actor is set to be erected in the town of New Ross in the coming months.

"This has been in the works for some time and I'd like to thank the people who made this come to fruition."

The images released show a tall golden statue of Cillian Murphy which is understood to reflect his recent Oscar win.

Councillor Christy Nolan says talks continue as to where the placement of the statue will be.

"There are a number of locations to choose from. We're confident that it will be a strong new aesthetic for the town while solidifying New Ross as a notable location for filming - as well as tourism."

Councillor Nolan also added that a date for a public consultation will be announced later this month that will allow members of the community to voice their concerns.