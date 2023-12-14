Play Button
Circle K offers fuel discount at service stations across the South East

Circle K offers fuel discount at service stations across the South East
Fuel prices, © PA Wire/PA Images
Circle K will be offering discounted fuel on Thursday to celebrate the festive period.

From 1 pm to 4 pm on Thursday, participating Circle K and Circle K Express service stations around the country will be offering a 20c reduction on its miles and milesPlus unleaded and diesel fuels.

The offer is available for vehicles only, and cannot be used to fill fuel storage containers, nor can it be availed of using a fuel card.

A list of Circle K service stations which are not partaking in the promotion is available on the Circle K website.

Circle K's managing director Gordon Lawlor said the offer is a "special festive thank you" to customers, adding: "We hope today's fuel promotion will help customers go a little further for less as we come into the busy Christmas period."

