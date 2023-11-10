Clare couple whose bodies were found at their home named

The couple whose bodies were found at their home on Thursday afternoon in the Burren village of Kilnaboy have been named locally as married couple, Joe Collins and Claire Collins.

In an investigation update into the deaths of the couple, Supt John Ryan of Ennis Garda Station confirmed that the bodies of the couple were removed from the scene at 11pm last night to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) where post-mortems are due to be carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Dr. Margot Bolster.

On Friday morning, Supt Ryan said that the post-mortems would be done during the day "and that will determine the course of the investigation”.

A team from the Garda Technical Bureau are to continuing their work at the Collins family home today and Supt Ryan said that “once the post-mortems are complete, the Garda Technical Bureau should be able to complete their side of it”.

Supt Ryan said that "until the post-mortems are complete, we can’t say what happened or what didn’t happen. We don’t know the circumstances other than they are suspicious”.

The first post-mortem is due to commence before lunchtime today.

Speaking on Thursday evening, local man and member of Clare Co Council, Cllr Joe Killeen (FF) said: "There is a deep sense of bewilderment and sadness in the area at the heartbreaking news."

He added: "There is profound shock in the area that this tragedy has come to our door and to our area."

Cllr Killeen said: "The parish of Corofin and Kilnaboy is a very tight knit community with great camaraderie and great support for families and individuals and the community will come in support of the families of those who have been involved in this tragedy."

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased. A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed and an Incident Room has been established at Ennis Garda Station.

Gardaí in Co. Clare are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

By Gordon Deegan

