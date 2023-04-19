Play Button
Play Button
News

Cold spell likely from Sunday as 'battleground scenario' to occur over Ireland

Cold spell likely from Sunday as 'battleground scenario' to occur over Ireland
Robbie Byrne
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The glorious late spring weather we've been enjoying over the last week could come to a close this weekend.

Highs of 15 degrees Celsius could make way for lows approaching zero as a cold polar air mass sweeps down over Ireland.

In a warning to gardeners, widespread frost is a possibility on Sunday night, with nighttime temperatures dipping well below freezing.

Commenting on the possible cold spell, Carlow Weather's Alan O'Reilly said that the blast should only stick around for "a few days" before warmer weather from the south eventually wins out.

Advertisement

In a later tweet, O'Reilly likened the forecast weather set-up to a "battleground scenario" with both the cold and warm fronts battling it out over Ireland.

Advertisement

"The cold looks like it could make it to the midlands but then get pushed back, however [this is] far from certain at present. Most likely a brief cold blast", he said.

Advertisement

Beyond Monday, Met Éireann is forecasting milder but wetter weather with frequent spells of heavy rain. Our advice? Get out there and enjoy the sunny weather while you can!

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Gardaí and emergency services attend collision in Wexford

 By Joleen Murphy
Waterford News 2

Gardaí in Waterford seize injured pony used to pull sulky

 By Robbie Byrne
Wexford News 3

Wexford woman was in 'psychotic state' when she stabbed her father on 94th birthday

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement