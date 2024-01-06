Cold spell moves in with winter sunshine forecast along with frost and ice

A cold spell of weather has moved over Ireland and is forecast to last for much of the next week.

Met Éireann said the country will experience a respite from recent wet and windy weather as high pressure builds from the Azores over the weekend and becomes established over Ireland into next week.

The change in the weather pattern will mean cold, clear, and generally calm conditions with little rain.

Met Éireann meteorologist Liz Coleman said it will feel "much colder" than it has recently, with daytime temperatures in the low single figures and nighttime temperatures falling below zero in most areas.

She said widespread frost is expected over the coming days along with some ice. While it will be cold, it will be mainly dry with sunny spells as the high pressure will prevent any significant rainfall.

"There will be showers at times in the north and west over the weekend and in the east through next week, but rainfall amounts will be low," she said.

"The cold temperatures coupled with near calm conditions means fog will also be a feature of our weather, particularly over the weekend.

"Dense fog patches are likely on Saturday and Sunday night. With little wind to clear the fog, it may linger into the daytime in some areas leading to tricky travelling conditions."

Met Éireann said current indications suggest high pressure will be in control of our weather until next weekend when the models show a breakdown to more unsettled, but still cold, weather.

