Cork Airport announces new service to Paris

Cork Airport has announced a new Ryanair service which will run three times a week to Paris Beauvais and will commence from October 29th. This will connect the south of Ireland with France's capital city.

“The City of Lights” is renowned for its unique culture, superb food, captivating art and iconic landmarks and this new service to Paris is sure to prove very popular with passengers in Munster, seeking a winter city break.

Head of Aviation Business Development at Cork Airport, Tara Finn said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the new Ryanair service to Paris Beauvais.

"This new service significantly enhances our connectivity with France and provides important access to the enchanting city of Paris."

"We are confident that the new Ryanair service to Paris Beauvais will offer an invaluable link for both leisure and business passengers alike.”

Director of Digital & Marketing at Ryanair, Dara Brady said: Its year-round romantic charm makes Paris the perfect winter city break with so much to do and see, from ice-skating to Christmas markets to simply just sitting back and watching the Eiffel Tower sparkle – winter in Paris is a must!”

French strikes

The news comes after a series of strikes from air traffic control strikes across France. About 160,000 passengers were impacted after Ryanair cancelled more than 900 flights in June

French air traffic controllers staged a series of strikes last month, with the latest – a 34-hour walkout ending on June 30th – marking their 60th day of strike action this year.

By Katie Mellett

