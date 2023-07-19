Cost of a pint set to rise again

A pint of Guinness will cost a little bit more from next month as drinks giant Diageo confirmed it will raise prices.

The increase, which will equate to five cents per pint when VAT is included, will apply to brands such as Guinness, Smithwick’s, Rockshore, Harp, Hop House 13 and Carlsberg.

Diageo has cited rising business costs as the reason for imposing the price hike, which will take effect from August 14th.

“We continue to experience rising input costs across our business operations in Ireland,” said a Diageo spokesperson.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (VFI) said the price rise is "poorly timed and deeply unfair to both consumers and publicans".

Padraig Cribben, interim chief executive of the VFI, said Diageo's reasoning did not add up.

"Diageo took 12 cent price increase back in February, and now this is another 4 cent increase on top of that. It's very hard to see what has changed between February and now," he told Newstalk radio.

According to the Central Statistics Office, the national average price of a pint of stout is now €5.52, up from €5.13 a year ago. The average price for a pint of lager is now €5.97, up 44 cent since last June.

By Tomas Doherty

