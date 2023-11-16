Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Costs of parking around Waterford during busy festive period revealed

Costs of parking around Waterford during busy festive period revealed
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Parking around Waterford City center during the festive period will not be an issue, organizers of Winterval have assured.

Winterval is regarded as Ireland’s best Christmas festival, and sees visitors from different parts of the country descend on Ireland's oldest town.

A query was brought up during the recent Plenary Council meeting, where Labour Councillor, Seamus Ryan, asked about the parking situation.

Locations for the Winterval has replaced parking spots with areas for events, such as the ice rink and the Port of Waterford Eye.

Advertisement

Cllr Ryan also asked, in the interest of attracting visitors from other counties, if there would be any changes made to the cost of parking within Waterford City.

“There will be quite an additional number of vehicles coming into the city, hopefully. We need to provide additional parking in another area for them. And also, regarding the cost of parking, I do think over the period, we should provide a reduced cost of parking to try and maximize people coming into the city and bring them in from other areas – from Kilkenny, Wexford, South Tipperary… I think it’s something we should try and do,” said Cllr Ryan.

In his response to Cllr Ryan, Event Liaison Officer with Waterford City and County Council, Finn Brophy said that approximately 200 spaces from the city have been occupied for other uses and will not be available to the public over the six-week period of the festival.

However, organisers have put temporary measures in place to alleviate the pressures that the reduced parking spaces may create among road users and have confirmed that other sites are available for parking.

Advertisement

One of the sites is Waterford Regional Sport Centre (RSC), which Mr Brophy said will be used as a “park and ride facility”.

4,000 parking spaces across these locations:

Name                                                    Spaces  Cost Per Hour                  Cost per day

Miller’s Marsh Car Park                  160        €1.00                                  €3.60

Advertisement

Bolton Street Car Park                    130        €1.00   –

Waterside Car Park                          340        €1.00                                   €3.60

Jenkin’s Lane Car Park                     30           €1.80   –

Ballybricken                                        100        €1.80   –

The Glen                                               31           €1.80   –

RSC                                                        300        free       –

On Street                                             500        €1.80   –

Tesco Poleberry                                 330        €1.00

Railway Square Car Park                200        € 1.20

Clock Tower Car Park                       100        € 2.40

City Square Car Park                        490        €2.20

Thomas Hill Car Park                       80           €2.25

The Glen Multistorey Car Park      225        €1.40

Hypercentre Shopping Centre      210        € 1.20

Merchants Quay Car Park              200        €2.20

Clyde Wharf Car Park                      195        €2.20

Exchange Street                                54           €2.30

Newtown Road Parking                  50           €2.30

Old Brooks Site Car Park                 275        –

Total - 4000

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Breaking! Ryan Tubridy announces move to Virgin Radio in London

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 2

Major report into extending pub opening hours to be published

 By Beat News
Sport 3

PWC Hurling All Stars Announced as Five Kilkenny Stars get the nod

 By Andy Whelan
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement