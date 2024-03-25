Play Button
Damp start to Easter break as rain warning covers five counties

Damp start to Easter break as rain warning covers five counties
Photo: PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
The Easter holidays for schools have got off to a damp and dull start, with a number of counties remaining under an alert for rain for some of Monday.

The yellow warning for rain covers five counties in the west – Galway, Clare, Limerick, Kerry and Cork – and is due to remain in place until midday.

Met Éireann warned of heavy rain at times in western parts of the affected counties and throughout Kerry.

The forecaster also said the rain may lead to localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travel conditions.

Which much of the rain in the south-west will clear into the afternoon, it will remain cloudy nationwide, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle later and patches of mist and fog overnight.

Tuesday is forecasted to bring more of the same, with highs of just 6-9 degrees with some sunny spells expected in the east and south, though rain, hail and thunder will take over into the late afternoon.

Met Éireann said Wednesday will be cold and blustery, bringing widespread showers and possible sleet in higher areas, before Thursday's mixture of sunny spells and showers.

Going into the Easter weekend, Friday is set to be a mix of sunshine and showers, before a similarly unsettled but milder Saturday and Sunday.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

