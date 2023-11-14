Play Button
Date announced for NSFW Toy Show

Date announced for NSFW Toy Show
Jenny Keane Sex Education - Vicar Street - Dublin - Photo by Ruth Medjber @ruthlessimagery
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
If The Late Late Toy Show isn't for you, maybe a show with an adult makeover might be more your thing.

Back for its third year, The Sex Toy Show with Jenny Keane takes place on Thursday, November 23rd.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jenny Keane | Holistic Sex Ed (@hellojennykeane)


The event will be live-streamed from Dublin and can be replayed for 3 days after the show.

The two-hour show will see sex educator Jenny Keane showcase the latest toys available, and promises, displays, demos and performances.

“This is our annual Christmas event, consider it a toy show with a little adult make-over because, let’s face it, playing doesn’t stop just because we grow up! Less of a workshop and more of a TV style show, join me and some of my sexiest friends as we will be sharing some of the best toys out there, along with explicit tips on how to use them!”

There'll be giveaways on the night, which may or not be from Keane's new website oh-moment. The sex educator's new site offers a range of 'toys' as well as tickets to her ever-popular workshops.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

