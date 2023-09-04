Applications now open for Late Late Toy Show

The sun may be shining outside but there's already talk of Christmas time.

RTE have now opened applications for the Late Late Toy Show 2023, the first ever Toy Show to be hosted by new presenter Patrick Kielty.

This will be the first Toy Show in 14 years without Ryan Tubridy, who announced he would be stepping down from the show in March of this year.

RTE has now stated it intends for this new Toy Show to be "as magical as ever" and is looking for enthusiastic and talented children from all corners of Ireland to take part.

"Let us know what's special about you. Whether you want to demonstrate a toy or be part of a performance, we can't wait to hear from you."

Speaking on the application process, new host Kielty has told kids nationwide to "keep dreaming and dream big."

Speaking to the Irish Independent he said "Today we start the search for this year's dreamers-the next generation of Toy Show superheroes. No matter who you are or where you're from just tell us why you should be joining me for my very first Late Late Toy Show and, you never know, it might just happen"

Children are invited to take part both as performers and toy demonstrators.

The deadline for applications is Sunday October 1st. You can read more about taking part and submit your application here.