Early evening night club launched for over 30s

Do you love a boogie, but hate a 3 am bedtime?

Finally you can go to a night club AND be in bed by 11 pm.

Club 30 kicks off next month, a monthly nightclub that opens from 6 pm-10 pm and plays only music from the 80s, 90s and 00s.

After hearing of similar over 30s events in the UK, Eoin Aher, of Cyprus Avenue decided to launch a club night aimed specifically at the over 30 population. He told Cork Beo why this demographic needs their own specific nightclub experience:

"Maybe kids are in the equation, you've got to sort babysitters, or the kids have a soccer match on Sunday. And if you do get out and go to a nightclub, the music is too young or the crowd is too young-you're kind of going, God give us something we can dance to."

Eoin says that the club night is designed to give a real throwback experience. There will be confetti drops, glowsticks, CO2 cans, and only throwback music, nothing from the last 10-12 years. Those who want to take a break from dancing will also be able to enjoy the rooftop bar, Wavelength, showcasing acoustic covers of indie rock tunes.

The first Club 30 night is on Saturday May 4th at Cyprus Avenue, Cork. For more information and to book tickets see cyprusavenue.ie

