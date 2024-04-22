The temperature is finally above 14 degrees and you know what that means.

Many 99 machines have been dusted off with the good spell of weather; But where has the best 99 in the South East?

1.Jaybee's, Co. Waterford

"They're just really creamy, our family goes there for our first 99 of the year."

A post shared by Jaybees Local Shop (@jaybeeslocalshop)

Sarah told Michelle on Bring the Beat that Jaybee's store on the road from Waterford to Dunmore East, has "the best 99s in the country." "For people who don't like 99s they can also get a brownie in a cup." Yum.

2.Daybreak, Rosslare, Co. Wexford.

"We have two machines, one for back up" said Ryan, shop assistant at Daybreak, Rosslare, Co. Wexford.

He told Michelle that there is a skill to making a good 99. "You need to have a steady hand, if you don't have a steady hand, it's on the floor." He said the shop has Nutella, Kinder Bueno, Chocolate and Bubblegum flavoured syrups.

A post shared by Daybreak Ireland (@daybreakireland)

Every Day, Inistioge

"The size of the 99 is amazing, and the different syrups you can get, says Jayde. "I'm not that into 99s but my boyfriend just loves their ones."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Everyday Inistioge Kilkenny (@everydayinistioge)

Doyle's, The Royal Oak, Co. Carlow

Voted best 99 in the country in 2019, Doyle's, The Royal Oak is a favorite spot of Beat's Darren Rice. The Parlour serves ice-cream mixes too like Bueno Bliss. Drool.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doyle’s Royal Oak Stores (@doylesroyaloakstores)

The Hooftop Bar & Café, Graigeuenmanagh, Co. Kilkenny.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hooftop Bar & Cafe (@thehooftopbarandcafe)

"Very creamy and reasonably priced," said Jason from Co. Kilkenny. Sounds like a winning combo.

