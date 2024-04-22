Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Life

Where has the best 99 in the South East?

Where has the best 99 in the South East?
Image:Pixabay
Michelle Heffernan
Michelle Heffernan
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The temperature is finally above 14 degrees and you know what that means.

Many 99 machines have been dusted off with the good spell of weather; But where has the best 99 in the South East?

1.Jaybee's, Co. Waterford

"They're just really creamy, our family goes there for our first 99 of the year."

Advertisement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jaybees Local Shop (@jaybeeslocalshop)

Advertisement

Sarah told Michelle on Bring the Beat that Jaybee's store on the road from Waterford to Dunmore East, has "the best 99s in the country." "For people who don't like 99s they can also get a brownie in a cup." Yum.

2.Daybreak, Rosslare, Co. Wexford.

"We have two machines, one for back up" said Ryan, shop assistant at Daybreak, Rosslare, Co. Wexford.

He told Michelle that there is a skill to making a good 99. "You need to have a steady hand, if you don't have a steady hand, it's on the floor." He said the shop has Nutella, Kinder Bueno, Chocolate and Bubblegum flavoured syrups.

Advertisement

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daybreak Ireland (@daybreakireland)

Every Day, Inistioge

"The size of the 99 is amazing, and the different syrups you can get, says Jayde. "I'm not that into 99s but my boyfriend just loves their ones."

Doyle's, The Royal Oak, Co. Carlow

Voted best 99 in the country in 2019, Doyle's, The Royal Oak is a favorite spot of Beat's Darren Rice. The Parlour serves ice-cream mixes too like Bueno Bliss. Drool.

The Hooftop Bar & Café, Graigeuenmanagh, Co. Kilkenny.

"Very creamy and reasonably priced," said Jason from Co. Kilkenny. Sounds like a winning combo.

Love your food? See the best takeaway orders in the South East.

For the latest news and lifestyle stories, stay up to date on beat102103.com

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Carlow News 1

Man dies in farming accident in Carlow

 By Jayde Maher
Waterford News 2

Revenue seize over €120,000 worth of cannabis in Waterford

 By Jayde Maher
News 3

Jury fail to reach verdict in murder trial of Waterford man who allegedly hit victim 'like Conor McGregor'

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Life
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement