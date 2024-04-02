Play Button
Are these the best takeaway orders in the South East?

Are these the best takeaway orders in the South East?
Credit: Horizon Content
Michelle Heffernan
Takeaways are tricky. What is the right combination of sauce, meat, garlic or grease?

Michelle from Bring the Beat asked: "What is the best takeaway order from a takeaway in the South East?"

Here are your suggestions:

TJ Bella's, New Ross

Image: TJ Bella's Facebook.com

"Chicken Trays from TJ Bella's" says Tina. "They are OMG. Chips topped with Cajun chicken, chilli sauce and garlic mayo, lettuce, onion, tomato.

Cleaboy Chipper, Waterford City

"Taco chip, battered sausage, chicken burger and curry, "says Niamh in Waterford. Unreal

Roma, Dungarvan

"A crazy tray from Roma," says Lorraine. A 'crazy tray' is apparently a mix of many things. "Chips, Taco mince, taco sauce, doner meat and cheese. YUMMY"

Namo, Carlow

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NAMO (@namoireland)

Michelle reckons Mexican is the way to go "Tacos from Namo in Carlow. Hard shell tacos, spanish rice, pinto beans, marinated chicken, cheese, lettuce, and garlic sauce. Add a mago soda. YUM."

Tengs, Wexford

tengs

Tengs takeaway food. Image: Tripadvisor.com

A spice bag is the winner for Denise in Wexford town. "Tengs Spice bag (with chicken balls in it) fried rice and curry sauce."

Roberto's, Castlecomer

Leah says pizza and kebab is the winning combo at Roberto's. "Donor kebab meal with 12" pizza ham and pepperoni. And I get a sausage for my doggy."

Tasty Bites, Dungarvan

calzone

Doner Kebab Calzone. Image: Tasty Bites Facebook

Forget deciding between a kebab and pizza, why not merge them? Ane says you can get a pizza WITH kebab meat at Tasty Bites, Dungarvan. "Add onions pineapple, chips, coke and pink sauce," she says.

Crystal's Chinese Takeaway, Carlow

chinese food

Image: Crystals Takeaway Facebook.com

Megan reckons Crystals Chinese Takeaway is the finest Chinese around. "Start off strong with salt and chilli shredded chicken and salt and chilli chips," she says. "Then get your noodles and partner it with egg-fried rice. Add some Yuk Sung, (a lettuce leaf with mince mixture and bits of small crackers rolled together) and you need your bag of prawn crackers and your Diet Coke."

More in Life
