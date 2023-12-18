Deliveroo driver who stopped Dublin school stabbings jets off to Brazil, vows to return to Ireland

Dublin hero Caio Benicio has enjoyed an emotional reunion with his family after flying back to his native Brazil to spend Christmas and New Year with them.

The Deliveroo driver embraced his 12-year-old son Breno after touching down at Rio de Janeiro’s main international airport before kissing his wife Clara Biscaia and daughter Lara (18).

Mr Benicio was one of the first on the scene to disarm a knife-wielding attacker in the November 23rd attack in Dublin, which left three children and their teacher injured.

He was gifted nearly €370,000 from the public via a GoFundMe appeal set up after the stabbing attack.

The 43-year-old jumped off his motorbike and used his crash helmet as a makeshift weapon.

Seeing her husband for the first time in six months, Clara said: “We missed you so much, we were so looking forward to this reunion.”

In an emotional social media post in Portuguese and English alongside a photo of him with his loved ones at the airport taken moments after their reunion, former restaurant owner Mr Benicio said: “We're all back together.

“After a bunch of things happened, I came to get some strength from being with them - my family. Love you all. And, big thanks to the Irish folks. I'll be back soon.”

Mr Benicio, whose last trip back to Brazil had been in June to combine a holiday with knee surgery, said he will return to Dublin in the New Year.

After his dad’s brave actions, Breno said: “My dad is my hero. He doesn’t use a cape but he uses a helmet.”

His daughter Lara added: “For us as his children, it was very emotional to see my dad performing such a wonderful deed because he put his own life at risk to save the lives of others.”

The parents of the little girl who was seriously injured in last month's attack described her as a “warrior” in an update posted online last week and said they hoped she would be moved out of an intensive care ward before the end of the year.

It was reported earlier this month that creche worker Leanne Flynn Keogh, who was also seriously injured in the attack as she shielded children in her care, had been moved out of intensive care.

By Gerard Couzens

