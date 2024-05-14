Digital driving licences to be available soon

Digital driving licenses will soon be available.

It will be stored in a "wallet app" on any smartphone and have a built-in signature.

The Irish Independent reports that a pilot programme with civil servants has been running since the start of the year.

People can still opt for a physical licence when the app is rolled out in the coming months but the digital version is sure to attract many as it will be a lot more convenient for people who no longer carry a physical wallet with them but just their smartphone.

The initiative has already been developed and tested in Sweden. It also serves as an ignition key and the vehicle will only start with this. This refinement is not expected to be carried out here.

