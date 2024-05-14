Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Digital driving licences to be available soon

Digital driving licences to be available soon
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Digital driving licenses will soon be available.

It will be stored in a "wallet app" on any smartphone and have a built-in signature.

The Irish Independent reports that a pilot programme with civil servants has been running since the start of the year.

People can still opt for a physical licence when the app is rolled out in the coming months but the digital version is sure to attract many as it will be a lot more convenient for people who no longer carry a physical wallet with them but just their smartphone.

Advertisement

The initiative has already been developed and tested in Sweden. It also serves as an ignition key and the vehicle will only start with this. This refinement is not expected to be carried out here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Up the Villa – Tom Hanks supports Aston Villa at Premier League game

 By Beat News
News 2

Dublin-New York livestream temporarily closed over ‘inappropriate behaviour’

 By Beat News
Carlow News 3

Gardaí appeal for information after clubhouse in Carlow burgled

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement