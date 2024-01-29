Disposable vapes to be banned in the UK

Disposable vapes are going to be banned in England, Scotland and Wales as part of plans to protect children's health.

The British Prime Minister will make the announcement later - with the legislation expected to come into force in the next year.

Data suggests the number of children vaping in the last three years has tripled.

Professor Steve Turner, a consultant paediatrician, welcomes the announcement:

Advertisement

"This proposed legislation will curb the rise in nicotine addiction that we're seeing in young children and young people.

"It will also spare many millions of disposable vapes polluting our environment week-on-week," he said.

Legislation in Ireland

In December, the sale of vapes and e-cigarettes to those under the age of 18 was banned in Ireland.

Under the Public Health (Tobacco Products and Nicotine Inhaling Products) Act, anyone caught selling a nicotine-inhaling product to a child could be subjected to a fine of €4,000 and up to a six-month term of imprisonment.

Advertisement

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said he was committed to bringing the move into law before Christmas and thanked all for the support in passing

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.