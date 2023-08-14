Dissidents blamed for posting PSNI data leak document on wall

Dissident republicans posted redacted information from a major PSNI data breach on the wall of a library in Belfast to prove they are in possession of the sensitive material, a Sinn Féin MLA has said.

Gerry Kelly said the document which was posted overnight close to the Sinn Féin office on the Falls Road, included information about a “substantial number” of police officers and staff, although their names had been removed.

The latest revelation in the controversy which has rocked the PSNI comes as it has emerged that almost 3,000 police officers have inquired about potential damages following the massive data leak.

Policing Board member Mr Kelly, who described the posting of the information as sinister, explained that he had been contacted by a party member this morning who had arrived at the office.

He said: “He noticed that on the side of the library there was a number of documents pasted up.

“There was a photograph of myself and then there was a statement saying in large writing: ‘Gerry, we know who your mates are.’

“Under that there was what appeared to be, and what turned out to be, a section of the leaked documents that were put out.

“It did not have the names of the police officers involved, but it had everything else.

“It wasn’t the whole 10,000 (names), but it was a substantial number.”

Mr Kelly added: “I look upon this as a threat by dissidents to me and I will not be intimidated.

“More serious is that this is the dissidents, or whoever is involved, putting out that their claim that they have access to the leaked documents, they are putting out a verification on that.

“I think that is their main intention.”

Asked why he believes dissident republicans are responsible, Mr Kelly said: “To have the names of the officers, if you were caught putting such information up then you would be under criminal charge immediately.

“One of the reasons that makes me believe it is dissidents is precisely that.

“They were clever enough to remove and to put up what they believe would not be illegal.”

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd (Liam McBurney/PA)

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has said he is also confident that information is in the hands of dissident republicans.

At a press conference in Belfast, Mr Byrne said he believed dissidents would use the information to intimidate and target police.

Last week the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) revealed a document had mistakenly been shared online which included the names of about 10,000 officers and staff.

Details released included the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank or grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.

Mr Byrne said: “I would like to confirm the picture in relation to last week’s breach continues to evolve at pace.

“We are now confident that the workforce dataset is in the hands of dissident Republicans.

“It is therefore a planning assumption that they will use this list to generate fear and uncertainty as well as intimidating or targeting officers and staff.”

While no legal action has yet commenced, it is thought officers and staff whose names and places of work were revealed could be in line for compensation.

The PSNI is already facing significant budget pressures and any settlements would be expected to run into tens of millions of pounds.

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

