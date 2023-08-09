Doggy Ice Cream is back due to popular demand

A supermarket chain in Ireland has launched the return of their sell-out dog-friendly summer treat.

Aldi Ireland made the announcement, just in time for more warm weather, that their Dog Ice Cream is back.

The canine freezer treat is sure to make dogs make their owners go fetch!

In a post online, the store shared the news saying; "Pawsome news! Watch your pups go bananas for our brand new Doggy Ice Cream!"

Popular Demand

According to Aldi Ireland, the popular treat sold out in record time last year.

Almost 30 tubs every minute were sold when it launched in June 2022.

The supermarket’s popular cool-down snack is back and promises to get tails wagging when it hits shelves from 8th August.

You furry friends can get involved in the ice cream action with a choice of two delicious flavours.

They can chose from Pea & Vanilla or Carrot & Apple.

The Doggy Ice Cream is 100% plant based and made with fruit and vegetables to ensure no upset tummies for your canine friend.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “Last year we became the first UK supermarket to launch a dog-friendly ice cream, and it was a huge hit with pet owners.

"We’re delighted to bring back a product that is both nutritious and cooling for dogs, just as the sunshine returns!”

Pet owners will need to run and fetch quickly though, because as with all Specialbuys at Aldi, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

