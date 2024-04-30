South Tipp Fine Gael choose not to run sitting Senator for General Election

Fine Gael members in the Tipperary South constituency have chosen not to run a sitting Senator for the upcoming General Election.

Councillor Michael Murphy has instead been selected as the candidate.

Cllr Murphy represents the Clonmel electoral area on Tipperary County Council.

He contested and won his first local election in 2009 and went on to hold his seat at the subsequent 2014 and 2019 local elections – topping the poll at the last attempt and helping to secure two Fine Gael seats in the Clonmel electoral area.

“I am absolutely honoured to have been selected by the Fine Gael members to be their candidate for the next General Election,” Cllr Murphy said.

“I’m extremely grateful to the Fine Gael grassroots for putting confidence in me for being their standard bearer for the new constituency.

The General Election will take place before March of next year but there is currently no set date.

