Double-decker bus crashes into railway bridge

Beat News
A double-decker bus has crashed into a railway bridge in Cork.

The Bus Éireann vehicle was heading towards Blackpool when it struck a railway bridge in the Dublin Hill area of the city at around 9.10 am this morning.

A Bus Éireann spokesperson confirmed there were no passengers on board. The driver is currently being medically assessed.

Irish Rail services are continuing to operate as normal, Bus Éireann said.

Earlier, Iarnród Éireann said the 7 am Dublin Heuston train to Cork was delayed "due to a vehicle hitting a bridge at Dublin Hill".

The 9.25 am Cork to Dublin Heuston train also departed the station 30 minutes behind schedule. Irish Rail said, "the bridge was inspected by our engineers and there was no structural damage, so services were safe to resume."

Local councillor Kenneth O’Flynn called on the council and Irish Rail to "take swift action to address ongoing safety concerns related to the railway bridge at Dublin Hill before someone gets seriously injured."

In a statement, he said: "Despite previous efforts to resolve the problem, the situation has become untenable, with regular accidents and damage causing chaos in the area. The most recent incident involving a double-decker bus has demonstrated just how dangerous the situation has become."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

