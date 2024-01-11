Play Button
Eight of 14 migrants found in Rosslare reportedly flee State services

Eight of 14 migrants found in Rosslare reportedly flee State services
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
At least eight of the fourteen migrants who were found in a shipping container in Rosslare, Wexford have fled State services.

The two children and twelve adults were discovered in a refrigerated container at the port in Wexford on Monday.

The Irish Independent reports some of them are now "missing" following their transfer to an asylum centre in Dublin.

Gardaí were alerted to their arrival in Ireland after authorities in the UK received a call from inside the container.

