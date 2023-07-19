Elderly man robbed while visiting family member's grave

There's disgust in Belfast after an elderly man was robbed while visiting a family member's grave.

Police say a "considerable amount of money" was taken from the pensioner at Milltown Cemetery yesterday.

The PSNI is looking for three suspects.

The suspects are all men who are aged in their 20s and 30s.

Local councillor Paul Doherty says it's a disgrace.

"This is an absolutely callous and despicable act.

"People in this community are deeply shocked and concerned that anyone would stoop so low as to target and rob an elderly man while he visits a grave.

"I've had many people contact me asking me this morning asked me about the well-being of this man.

"My thoughts are with him. It must have been a very distressing ordeal for him."

According to the Belfast Telegraph, the PSNI has said that they made their way towards a well known shop in the area after the incident.

"These three males engaged with the elderly gentleman and a considerable amount of money was taken from him,” it said.

“These males left the area towards the cemetery wall at Sainsburys.

"If anyone has any information in regards to this incident please contact 101 and quote serial 633 18/07/23.”

