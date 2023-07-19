Play Button
Play Button
News

Elderly man robbed while visiting family member's grave

Elderly man robbed while visiting family member's grave
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

There's disgust in Belfast after an elderly man was robbed while visiting a family member's grave.

Police say a "considerable amount of money" was taken from the pensioner at Milltown Cemetery yesterday.

The PSNI is looking for three suspects.

The suspects are all men who are aged in their 20s and 30s.

Advertisement

Local councillor Paul Doherty says it's a disgrace.

"This is an absolutely callous and despicable act.

"People in this community are deeply shocked and concerned that anyone would stoop so low as to target and rob an elderly man while he visits a grave.

"I've had many people contact me asking me this morning asked me about the well-being of this man.

Advertisement

"My thoughts are with him. It must have been a very distressing ordeal for him."

According to the Belfast Telegraph, the PSNI has said that they made their way towards a well known shop in the area after the incident.

"These three males engaged with the elderly gentleman and a considerable amount of money was taken from him,” it said.

“These males left the area towards the cemetery wall at Sainsburys.

Advertisement

"If anyone has any information in regards to this incident please contact 101 and quote serial 633 18/07/23.”

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

HSE reports 21 cases of suspected physical and sexual abuse to Gardaí following 'Emily' review

 By Beat News
News 2

Tusla says 500 new social workers required every year amid staffing issues

 By Beat News
News 3

GRA to hold special meeting over planned return to pre-Covid rosters

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement