Elderly woman dies following road collision

Elderly woman dies following road collision
Beat News
An elderly woman has died following a road collision in Co Roscommon.

The woman, aged in her late 80s, died at the scene after two cars collided on the N4 at Doon near Boyle on Sunday evening.

The driver of the second car, a man in his 30s, was taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital.

His injuries are understood to be serious.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward and speak to officers at Castlerea Garda station 094-9621630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111.

Rebecca Black, PA

