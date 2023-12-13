Father of Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong dies

The father of Irish rugby international Tadhg Furlong has died.

James 'Suzie' Furlong, from Campile, Co Wexford, died on Tuesday having previously been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The Leinster prop’s father, a farmer and former butcher, was in his 60s.

Mr Furlong was heavily involved with New Ross Rugby Club, where his son honed his rugby skills as a student at the nearby Good Counsel College.

Mr Furlong is survived by his wife Margaret, sons Tadhg and Eoin, and daughter-in-law, Áine.

His funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

