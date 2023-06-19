Fears grow that seven missing children in Ireland may have been trafficked

There are currently 52 minors who cannot be located, with the possibility that seven of those have fallen victim to human trafficking.

According to a report published today (June 19) by the Irish Daily Mail, Tusla has become increasingly concerned about the welfare of these missing children.

The concerned minors all arrived unaccompanied in Ireland from abroad where they were then placed under the care of the state.

In all, 69 unaccompanied children have gone missing since 2017 – though 17 have since returned to state care or have been accounted for by Tusla.

Advertisement

Seven have gone missing so far this year, six last year, and five in 2021.

At present, there are 247 children, with no parent or guardian seeking international protection in Ireland.

71 are from Ukraine, while over half are from Afghanistan or Somalia.

Human trafficking

Last year, Tusla partnered with MECPATHS, a non-profit agency that raises awareness of child trafficking in Ireland.

Advertisement

This was in an attempt to provide training on child trafficking to frontline staff.

Ann Mara, the organisation's education manager says she has "huge concerns" that missing children could now be victims of exploitation.

"By virtue of the fact there are a lot more vulnerable children and adults coming into this country with extremely complex trauma and heightened vulnerability, they are going to be a target," she said.

At the moment, there is legislation being put through the Oireachtas which will see the State being obliged to protect the rights of victims of human trafficking.

Advertisement

Tusla will be named as one of the authorities responsible for this.

TDs have their say

The concerns around missing children were raised following a question in the Dáíl by Meath West TD Peadar Tóibín.

"We need to seriously investigate the problem of unaccompanied minors under State care vanishing at such an alarming rate," he said.

Social Democrat TD Jennifer Whitmore agreed, saying the figure seemed "very high."

"I would like to see the State put a focus on identifying what is happening to these children and ensuring they are being protected and supported," she added.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.