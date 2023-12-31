Fire at disused pub falsely rumoured to be used for asylum seeker accommodation

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a fire at a disused pub in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

The bar and guesthouse in Ringsend was subject to protests recently over fears it would be used to accommodate asylum seekers.

However, it's understood that the building was due to be used to house homeless families.

Gardaí attended the scene of a fire at the former Shipwright pub, also known as Sally’s Bar on Thorncastle Street, Ringsend, Dublin shortly before 2am on Sunday.

No one was injured in the fire, and the scene has been preserved for a forensic examination.

It's believed the pub and guesthouse was being considered for emergency accommodation for homeless families.

According to the Irish Times , The International Protection Accommodation Service and Department of Integration said earlier this month that they had “not received any proposal for this property and therefore has neither considered nor examined this property for use”.

A former hotel in Rosscahill, Co Galway was destroyed in a suspected arson attack after been acquired for asylum seeker accommodation.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

By Michael Bolton

