Firefighters battle blaze in vacant nursing home rumoured to be used for asylum seekers

Firefighters battle blaze in vacant nursing home rumoured to be used for asylum seekers
Credit: Dublin Fire Brigade
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Seven units of Dublin Fire Brigade are fighting a blaze at a collection of vacant buildings in Brittas, County Dublin.

They were called to the scene at 7 am this morning, and operations are still continuing.

A turntable ladder and emergency tender are also present at the site on 'Crooksling', off the Blessington Road.

Emergency services say there are traffic restrictions on the N81, due to the position of hose lines being used to tackle the fire.

Crooksling was recently the scene of public protests after rumours spread that a former nursing home in the area was due to be used for accommodating asylum seekers.

