Firefighters in Waterford and Tipperary stage industrial action

Firefighters in Waterford and Tipperary have taken industrial action following unsatisfactory engagement with the body representing local authorities over conditions for retained firefighters.

Unite said 40 of its members working as retained firefighters in the two counties began industrial action on Friday, "following the ongoing failure of the Local Government Management Agency – which represents local authorities – to engage with Unite regarding a number of issues".

The union said retainers and call-out fees for retained firefighters have been frozen fore many years "and location requirements make it difficult or impossible for them to supplement their low earnings with other work".

The workers are seeking an increase to these fees and "structured and predictable" off-call times.

Unite's regional office Eoin Drummey said members are eager to engage with the Local Government Management Agency to resolve the dispute, but claimed the LGMA has refused to do so.

"This shows a worrying lack of respect to these essential workers. Essentially, the LGMA has decided who it will talk to based on which union they happen to be members of.

"Our members in Waterford and Tipperary have been left with no choice but to take industrial action, and accordingly there will be a one-day stoppage [on Friday]."

The LGMA has been contacted for comment.

By Muireann Duffy

