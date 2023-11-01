Play Button
Firework thrown at car in Wexford leaves teen hospitalised

Joleen Murphy
A teenager has been hospitalised after a firework was thrown at a car in Co Wexford last night.

A man driving through the Drumgoold area of Enniscorthy was temporarily blinded after a firecracker was thrown at his car.

He lost control of his car and struck a teenager who was standing nearby.

The teen was taken to Wexford General Hospital, where his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Meanwhile, two children in Dublin received injuries from fireworks on Halloween night, according to Dublin Fire Brigade.

Firefighters dealt with 629 call-outs. Over a third of them were fire related.

Dublin Fire Brigade said it has had fewer call-outs since local authorities started organising events for Halloween.

However, assistant chief fire officer Greg O'Dwyer said fireworks are still a major issue.

Mr O'Dwyer told Newstalk: "Most of these fireworks are coming from parents. Parents are going across to the North or wherever, and getting these fireworks.

"The amount of them on the street last night... people are having these impromptu fireworks displays in their back gardens, or for their streets, or event their estates. They're really riding their luck."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

