Five arrested as murder probe launched following death of teenager in Derry

PSNI stock, © PA Archive/PA Images
Five males have been arrested after police launched a murder investigation following the death of a teenager in Co Derry.

The 17-year-old male died in hospital following a stabbing in Limavady on Friday night.

A man, aged in his 50s, was also taken to hospital following the incident in the Woodland Walk area at around 9:35 pm.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has made an appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Gibson said five males have been arrested and are helping police with their inquiries.

“The victim sustained stab wounds in the Woodland Walk area, reported at around 9.35 pm. He subsequently died in hospital from his injuries,” he said.

“Another man, aged in his 50s, has been taken to hospital where his condition is described as stable.

“Five males have all been arrested and are currently assisting police with their inquiries.”

He added: “We are appealing to witnesses or anyone with information to contact detectives on 101 quoting 1924 02/02/24. Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

By Rebecca Black, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

