Flooding in Waterford and Wexford after heavy rainfall

There has been flooding in parts of Waterford, Wexford, and Cork following heavy rainfall overnight.

Gardaí in Bandon said the Kinsale to Garrethstown road was impassable yesterday evening due to flooding.

There was a high tide in Cork, and another one in Dublin, also leading to closures in coastal areas.

Dublin City Council executive manager Colm Fitzpatrick said they have taken steps in Clontarf and Sandymount as a result.

Mr. Fitzpatrick told Newstalk: "What Dublin City Council decided to do on Friday, work started on Saturday, was to close the floodgates and promenade at Clontarf, to close the floodgates and car park at Sandymount as well as Merrion Gates; to close the boardwalk at one section of Eden Quay; and to close all the floodgates at the River Dodder in advance of the high tides that are happening."

Met Éireann has said there will be sunny spells on Sunday along with heavy showers, the worst of which is forecast for east Leinster, north Ulster, and west Munster with spot flooding.

A spokesperson added: "Tonight there will be a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent in Munster and Ulster. Winds will be light and variable in most areas, so mist and fog will form, but there will be a moderate to fresh easterly wind in the north. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees generally but not as cold in the north."

By James Cox

