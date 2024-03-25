Four young people (20s) killed in single-vehicle crash

Four people have died in a single-vehicle collision in Armagh, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

The crash involving a grey Volkswagen Golf occurred on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am on Sunday.

The driver and three passengers were declared dead at the scene, police said.

According to the Irish Independent, all four occupants of the car were aged in their 20s.

District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan said: “This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life.

“A thorough and sensitive investigation is now under way and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit.

“Police remain at the scene at present and the Ballynahonemore Road will be closed for most of the day.

“The thoughts of the entire police service are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”

The Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted on 101 or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described it as a “devastating incident”.

In a post on X, Sir Jeffrey said: “Tragic news coming from Armagh.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the four deceased in this devastating incident.”

Meanwhile, the PSNI has confirmed that a man in his 40s died following a road traffic collision on the Forkhill Road, Newry, Co Down, on Saturday.

Officers received a report of a collision involving a male pedestrian and a Nissan car at around 10.40pm on Saturday night.

The man was taken to hospital following the collision but died from his injuries a short time later.

The Forkhill Road was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened.

Inquiries into the collision are ongoing, and officers from the Collision Investigation Unit appealed to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dashcam or mobile phone footage, to contact them at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1661 23/03/24.

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA & Additional reporting by Beat News

