Free contraception scheme expanded to those aged 31

Women aged up to 31 can now avail of the free contraception scheme that was announced in Budget 2024.

The scheme is open to women, girls and other people identifying as transgender or non-binary, who are ordinarily resident in Ireland and for whom prescription contraception is deemed suitable by their doctors.

The scheme was launched in September 2022, initially for those aged 17 to 25, and expanded to include 26-30-year-olds, in 2023.

Access to free contraception will now be further expanded, to include women aged 31, on 1 January 2024.

Making the announcement, Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly said:

"I am delighted to announce the further expansion of the free contraception scheme to those aged 31. Incrementally improving access to contraception is a key priority for this Government, supporting positive sexual health and choice in family planning. The scheme is an important support for women’s health, and for equality, given that the costs of contraception are typically faced by women. Moreover, in the context of current cost-of-living pressures, this is another support for women and their families that reduces costs.”

The scheme covers the cost of consultations with GPs, family planning, student health and primary care centres, and prescriptions for the wide range of contraceptive options available.

These options include long-acting reversible contraception (LARCs) such as injections, implants, and hormonal and copper intra-uterine devices and systems (coils).

The scheme also includes emergency contraception as well as the oral contraceptive pill, patch, and ring.

In addition to its primary use, hormonal contraception also plays a key role in treating adverse symptoms, such as pain and heavy bleeding, that can be associated with periods.

Prescriptions are dispensed at a local pharmacy of choice.

LARC fittings, removals, injections and checks are also free of charge under the scheme.

If LARCs are chosen (coils and implants, for example), patients return to a service provider participating in the scheme to have the device fitted, and subsequently removed.

All of these costs are fully covered by the State and are free of charge to the patient.

Further information regarding both free prescription contraception and the National Condom Distribution Service is available through the HSE’s Sexual Wellbeing website.

