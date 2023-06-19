Free tennis balls left on beach in memory of the 'goodest of good boys'

Get a tissue QUICK.

One grieving dog owner has honoured his late pooch, Rex in the most heartwarming way.

💚 A lovely gesture on Exmouth beach. pic.twitter.com/SeQNVrvcBU — Devon County Council (@DevonCC) June 14, 2023

A box of tennis balls was left on a beach in Devon, U.K, in memory of "Rex", who was "the goodest of good boys."

Next to the box is a photo of the happy Rex, along with a fitting epitaph:

"Rex loved the beach, Rex loved the ball. Please feel free to take a ball for your dog and I hope you all enjoy this place as much as we did. Rex-sleep well, my ginger prince."

According to East Devon News, Rex was owned by Exmouth local Jason Dunne, who bid farewell to his four-legged friend about a month ago. Jason told the news outlet why he decided to place the tribute to Rex on Exmouth Beach:

"It was my way of having one last beach day with my once-in-a-lifetime dog, who literally changed our lives for the better in so many ways," he said. "I've met so many people on walks over our 14 years together and I couldn't tell you their names, but I could name their dogs and they all knew Rex's name."

Since Rex's memory has been shared on social media, it's captured many hearts:

"I'm a paratrooper, but this made me cry so much," wrote a Twitter user.

"My eyes are leaking, what a lovely gesture, Rex you were definitely loved," wrote another.

Many fellow pet owners have reached out to Jason and his family and offered condolences for Rex, bringing a new community of dog lovers together:

"Rex did that," Jason told East Devon News. Rex loved people, Rex loved all dogs, Rex loved life. He's brought out the best in this community and it's been amazing.

"That's his legacy."