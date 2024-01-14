Freezing temperatures prompt weather warnings across Ireland

Weather warnings will be in place for the island of Ireland amid plummeting temperatures of -4C in parts.

Met Éireann has said it will be very cold overnight on Sunday and into early Monday morning with the danger of icy patches and some freezing fog.

Met Éireann issued a status yellow low temperature and ice warning for every county, cautioning the public that there will be some sleet and snow showers in places.

⚠️Yellow Warning Low Temps/Ice⚠️🥶 For All Country valid from 19:00 tonight Sunday 14/01/2024 until 11:00 Monday 15/01/2024 🥶Very cold overnight & early Monday morning with the danger of icy patches & freezing fog patches locally Stay updated⬇️

ℹ️https://t.co/ZsjQsKCXDy pic.twitter.com/r9NWUIyoTz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 14, 2024

The warnings were due to come into effect from 7 pm on Sunday until 11 am on Monday.

Met Éireann advised that the lowest temperatures overnight will be between -3 and +1 degrees, possibly colder in the midlands.

Temperatures are forecast to drop further to -4c in parts on Monday and Tuesday night.

In Northern Ireland, the PSNI told motorists on Sunday morning that they should exercise caution on the roads following freezing overnight temperatures, particularly in rural areas.

A spokeswoman said: “Reduce your speed, and increase your stopping distance from the vehicle in front.”

It came as the UK Met Office issued a snow and ice warning for Northern Ireland between 3 am on Monday until 9 am on Tuesday.

Yellow warning of snow affecting Northern Ireland https://t.co/Z4kWMxCVTj pic.twitter.com/hFntdlnbfv — Met Office - Northern Ireland (@metofficeNI) January 14, 2024

It said snow showers would bring some disruption, warning the public to expect that some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times on services.

The forecaster said there will probably be some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces such as untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths.

A separate yellow-level snow warning will come into effect for the north-most parts of the region for all of Wednesday and Thursday.

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

