French police arrest man after bodies of wife and their four children found in Meaux

In France, police have arrested a male who is suspected of murdering his wife and their four children. The attack appears to have been carried out with a knife during the early hours of Christmas Day, a public prosecutor said. The bodies were discovered last night in an apartment in the town of Meaux, 40km northeast of Paris.

Jean-Baptiste Bladier, a local prosecutor, said that the mother and both of her daughters had been stabbed multiple times.

Two young males were also found dead.

The four children were aged between just nine months and ten years old.

French police detained the children's father, 33, at his current residence in a nearby town last night.

The prosecutor moved to open a murder investigation which is now underway.

The flat showed no sign of break-in and the children's father was not present, he said.

The family's neighbours told investigators that they heard screams during the early morning on Christmas Day.

However, the alarm was not raised until later in the day when the neighbours failed to get any response from the young family.