French police examining CCTV after alleged rape of Irish rugby fan

French prosecutors are continuing their investigation following the alleged rape of an Irish rugby fan in Bordeaux, with forensic tests ongoing and images from CCTV being studied.

French media reported that the female supporter was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by three men.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of reports that an Irish rugby supporter was raped in Bordeaux at the start of the World Cup.

The Department said it stands ready to provide consular assistance.

Ireland played Romania in Bordeaux on Saturday in the opening match of their Rugby World Cup campaign.

The game was attended by thousands of Irish fans.

Gardaí are currently deployed in France for the duration of the Rugby World Cup tournament to assist Irish people visiting France and are currently liaising with local authorities in relation to an alleged incident.

The woman gave evidence at her rented apartment to gardaí.

It is reported that the woman told police she was abducted in Rue de la Rousselle and brought to Rue du Puits Descazeaux.

The woman said she was sexually assaulted by three people who then fled.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800-77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/ or visit Rape Crisis Help.

