Funeral details announced for late broadcaster Charlie Bird

The funeral details for the late broadcaster Charlie Bird have been announced.

The former RTÉ journalist died on Monday at the age of 74 following a diagnosis of motor neuron disease which he received in 2021.

He died peacefully in the care of Wicklow Hospice with his family at his side.

A service to celebrate his life will be held tomorrow (Thursday 14th) at 12pm in the Mansion House in Dublin.

An online Book of Condolence is now open where people can leave a personal public message to the family of Charlie Bird and offer kind words to them at this time.

Charity Work

In recent months and years, Charlie focused on charity work and raising awareness of his condition.

His campaign raised €3.4 million for a number of charities including the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

In his most recent post on X (formerly Twitter) on February 29th, Mr Bird said he was “still hanging in” adding that he was due to lead a walk in Wicklow in April for Samaritan volunteers.

Last month, he wrote that his health had “changed completely” before thanking his neighbours and carers for their support.

Charlie Bird is survived by his wife Claire, daughters Orla and Nessa, grandchildren Abigail, Charlie, Edward, Harriet and Hugo, and his three brothers.

