Funeral for young girl (3) struck by car to take place

The funeral mass for the little girl who was killed in a road crash in Co Laois last Wednesday is taking place today.

Three-year-old Rosaleen McDonagh died after being hit by a car in Portlaoise.

She was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

Her funeral mass is taking place at midday in St Peter and Paul’s Church in Portlaoise.

Advertisement

A Condolence Book for Rosaleen (Rosie) McDonagh has been set up.

To leave a message on the book of condolence, visit rip.ie.

Tragedy on Ireland's roads

A week of tragedy on Ireland’s roads has also seen seven people die in two separate road crashes in Co Tipperary.

The funeral for Nicole Murphy Zoey Coffey, Luke McSweeney and Grace McSweeney, took place last week.

Advertisement

Mr McSweeney was driving the teenagers to a bus on Friday August 25th when the car overturned and crashed into a wall in Clonmel.

Then on Tuesday evening, a young boy and his grandparents died in a single-vehicle collision in Cashel.

Thomas O’Reilly (45), his wife Bridget O’Reilly (46), and their three-year-old grandson Tom O’Reilly were killed.

The child’s parents, both aged 22, were injured in the crash.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, two male motorcyclists aged in their 40s were killed in separate road crashes on Sunday evening in Dublin and in Belmont, Co Offaly.

On Tuesday morning a man in his 40s died in a single-car crash at Bridgend in Co Donegal.

On Sunday morning a cyclist in his 60s died in a collision in Co Kerry.

*

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com