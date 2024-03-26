Play Button
Further doubt cast over extension of nightclub and pub opening hours

Aoife Kearns
The Chief Medical Officer has requested a Health Impact Assessment be carried out on proposed legislation which extends opening hours of pubs and nightclubs.

Professor Breda Smyth has written to the Justice Minister Helen McEntee, urging her to give consideration to carrying out the assessment.

It comes weeks after the Road Safety Authority expressed concerns the passage of the Sale of Alcohol Bill would lead to an increase in road deaths.

The Bill would extend the opening hours of late bars to 2:30am, and nightclubs to 6am.

Reporting by Andrew Lowth

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

