Garda Station in Tipperary is moving location

The Cashel Garda Station is temporarily moving location to accommodate refurbishment of the building.

The station will now be located at the Old Motor Tax Office on Friar Street as work begins in the coming weeks.

The refurbishment is being overseen by the Office of Public Works (OPW), Tipperary Live reports.

The old Garda Station will be vacated on Thursday, the 23rd of November 2023 and the An Garda Síochána’s public office will be located at: Old Motor Tax Office, Civic Offices, Friar Street, Cashel, Co. Tipperary

The Garda Station in Cashel is open three days a week so it is important to note that the public office opening hours remain unchanged:

Monday: 1.30pm-4pm

Wednesday: 1.30pm-4pm

Friday: 8am-1pm

If the Cashel community wish to contact An Garda Síochána or if you need our assistance at any time, please contact:

Cashel Garda Station on 062 75840 (which will divert to Cahir)

Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630

In an emergency dial 999/ 112

