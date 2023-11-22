Gardaí appealing for help in locating missing Tipperary teenager

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a missing 17-year-old from County Tipperary.

Dylan Bullman was last seen at his home in Clonmel on Monday morning, November 20th.

He's described as approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall with a slim build, brown eyes and dark brown hair.

When last seen, Dylan was wearing a black tracksuit with black and grey runners.

Gardaí says the teenager is known to visit the Holycross area of Tipperary and Cork City.

Anyone with any information on Dylan's whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any Garda Station.

