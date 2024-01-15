Gardaí investigate Kilkenny fire at make-shift protestors' camp

Gardaí are investigating a fire at a make-shift protestors' camp outside a vacant building in North Kilkenny.

They attended the scene of a caravan on fire on Urlingford's Main Street shortly after 1.30am on Sunday morning.

The fire was put out, with the scene preserved pending a technical exam, and no injuries were reported.

Protesters believed the former Josephine's Restaurant was set to house asylum seekers, despite statements from owners, Bernard Kavanagh & Sons, that it was specifically to house refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the caravan fire.

Reporting by Sheila Naughton

