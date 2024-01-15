Play Button
Gardaí investigate Kilkenny fire at make-shift protestors' camp

Gardaí investigate Kilkenny fire at make-shift protestors' camp
Fire Service, © PA Archive/PA Images
Aoife kearns
Aoife kearns
Gardaí are investigating a fire at a make-shift protestors' camp outside a vacant building in North Kilkenny.

They attended the scene of a caravan on fire on Urlingford's Main Street shortly after 1.30am on Sunday morning.

The fire was put out, with the scene preserved pending a technical exam, and no injuries were reported.

Protesters believed the former Josephine's Restaurant was set to house asylum seekers, despite statements from owners, Bernard Kavanagh & Sons, that it was specifically to house refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the caravan fire.

Reporting by Sheila Naughton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

